Select Dates

Good Company

Thursday 5 January, 8:30pm

Mike Goldstein, Claire Hooper, Kelsey De Almeida, Nick Quon & Amna Bee

Stop by Melbourne’s best new Thursday night hang – Good Company at Comedy Republic.

We’re making it a no-brainer with cheap tickets, cheap drinks, and even hot cheesy toasties all night long. Join in the shenanigans with the lively in-crowd – it’s practically your new local already!

Good Company? Good call!!

Location Comedy Republic Theatre

Main Stage

Friday 6 January, 8:30pm

Mike Goldstein, Claire Hooper, Kelsey De Almeida, Billy Stiles, Nick Quon & Amna Bee

Comedy Republic's signature lineup show!

Main Stage has quickly become our biggest show, selling out on the regular with huge all-star lineups and lively fun-loving crowds. Bang on 8:30pm every Friday and Saturday, you can be sure to catch six of the best comedians Melbourne and the wider world have to offer.

Location Comedy Republic Theatre

Main Stage

Saturday 7 January, 8:30pm

Mike Goldstein, Sami Shah, Claire Hooper, Tim Hewitt, Anna Louey & Nick Quon

Comedy Republic's signature lineup show!

Main Stage has quickly become our biggest show, selling out on the regular with huge all-star lineups and lively fun-loving crowds. Bang on 8:30pm every Friday and Saturday, you can be sure to catch six of the best comedians Melbourne and the wider world have to offer.

Location Comedy Republic Theatre

Granny Bingo

Monday 9 January, 7:30pm

Monthly drag bingo with your favourite nans.

Edith Vale, Maureen McGillicuddy and Caroline Springs have been hosting their sold out Granny Bingo night for 5 years now. The COVID-19 crisis almost took them out, but never fear; Caroline doesn't think it's real, so we're back in the bar!

Live at Comedy Republic, Edie, Mauz and Caz are bringing their hilarious evening of bingo (yes, we will actually be playing bingo!) back to the stage.

xx Nanna kisses

Granny Bingo is on every month.

Location Comedy Republic Bar

Good Company

Thursday 12 January, 8:30pm

Stop by Melbourne’s best new Thursday night hang – Good Company at Comedy Republic.

We’re making it a no-brainer with cheap tickets, cheap drinks, and even hot cheesy toasties all night long. Join in the shenanigans with the lively in-crowd – it’s practically your new local already!

Good Company? Good call!!

Location Comedy Republic Theatre

Main Stage

Friday 13 January, 8:30pm

Comedy Republic's signature lineup show!

Main Stage has quickly become our biggest show, selling out on the regular with huge all-star lineups and lively fun-loving crowds. Bang on 8:30pm every Friday and Saturday, you can be sure to catch six of the best comedians Melbourne and the wider world have to offer.

Location Comedy Republic Theatre

Anne Edmonds & Lloyd Langford: Still Together

Saturday 14 January, 4:00pm

Join Anne Edmonds & Lloyd Langford for some hot new jokes!

There’ll be stories, gossip and quite possibly the thrilling spectacle of the onstage breakdown of their relationship.

As seen on Have You Been Paying Attention?

Anne Edmonds
“Rolling with the confidence and energy of a prize fighter, Edmonds is touchingly engaging.” ★★★★ Herald Sun

“Still laughing the next day, simply a fantastic performer” ★★★★ The Age  

Lloyd Langford
“Brilliant, charming, understated.” The Independent

“A collection of absolutely top-class standalone jokes.” The Guardian

Location Comedy Republic Theatre

Main Stage

Saturday 14 January, 8:30pm

Comedy Republic's signature lineup show!

Main Stage has quickly become our biggest show, selling out on the regular with huge all-star lineups and lively fun-loving crowds. Bang on 8:30pm every Friday and Saturday, you can be sure to catch six of the best comedians Melbourne and the wider world have to offer.

Location Comedy Republic Theatre

Plague of Idiots

Monday 16 January, 7:00pm

With guests Michelle Brasier, Nat Harris, Jeromaia Detto, Hot Department, Josh Glanc, Aiden Willcox & Isaac Haigh, Two Little Dickheads

Drop your cynical pants at the door and gently wipe your serious face off your face, it’s time to tickle your inner-child!

Join a line up of Australia’s most joyfully ridiculous and downright bizarre performers for a night of simple, beautiful* idiocy.

*beauty subject to individual perspective

Join Garry Starr and his dimwitted chums as they entertain you with some ‘high art’ that will have you convulsing on the floor in fits of hysteria and/or questioning your life choices.

“Utter chaos – in the best way possible” The Age

“Garry Starr's inability to keep his clothes on is deliciously inappropriate” The Scotsman

“A genuinely unpredictable experience...surprising, brilliant and clever” Beyond The Joke

Location Comedy Republic Theatre

Crab Lab

Wednesday 18 January, 8:30pm

Melbournes most notorious bar show with host Tim Hewitt and surprise guests.

Crab Lab is famous for big acts trying their wildest material and curating the best new comedians in the country. For seven years Crab Lab has built a cult following for punters and comics alike. Come see what made it the worst kept secret in Australian comedy.

Crab Lab regulars over the years have included Anne Edmonds, Ronny Chieng, Daniel Sloss, Nick Cody, Celia Pacquola, Luke McGregor & Greg Larsen. Come to see your favourite acts and stay to find your new ones!

Cheap tix, Cheap booze, bulk laughs. What more do you want on a Wednesday?

Location Comedy Republic Bar

Good Company

Thursday 19 January, 8:30pm

Stop by Melbourne’s best new Thursday night hang – Good Company at Comedy Republic.

We’re making it a no-brainer with cheap tickets, cheap drinks, and even hot cheesy toasties all night long. Join in the shenanigans with the lively in-crowd – it’s practically your new local already!

Good Company? Good call!!

Location Comedy Republic Theatre

Main Stage

Friday 20 January, 8:30pm

Comedy Republic's signature lineup show!

Main Stage has quickly become our biggest show, selling out on the regular with huge all-star lineups and lively fun-loving crowds. Bang on 8:30pm every Friday and Saturday, you can be sure to catch six of the best comedians Melbourne and the wider world have to offer.

Location Comedy Republic Theatre

Main Stage

Saturday 21 January, 8:30pm

Comedy Republic's signature lineup show!

Main Stage has quickly become our biggest show, selling out on the regular with huge all-star lineups and lively fun-loving crowds. Bang on 8:30pm every Friday and Saturday, you can be sure to catch six of the best comedians Melbourne and the wider world have to offer.

Location Comedy Republic Theatre

Randy Feltface: Work In Progress

Tuesday 24 January, 7:00pm

Randy Feltface returns to Comedy Republic with a brand new hour of untested, unseen and largely unwritten material.

Don’t miss your chance to see how the vegan sausage gets made.

Location Comedy Republic Theatre

Randy Feltface: Work In Progress

Wednesday 25 January, 7:00pm

Randy Feltface returns to Comedy Republic with a brand new hour of untested, unseen and largely unwritten material.

Don’t miss your chance to see how the vegan sausage gets made.

Location Comedy Republic Theatre

Comedyish New Bits

Wednesday 25 January, 8:30pm

Always some of our most popular shows, Comedyish returns with three huge nights of New Bits.

We’re peeling back the curtain and shining the light on Melbourne’s best comedians as they test out their freshest material. Be the very first to hear jokes that might end up in award-winning shows, Gala appearances, or maybe even straight in the bin.

Expect new bits, scribbled notes, nerves, and a whole lot of laughs. Tickets just ten bucks.

Location Comedy Republic Bar

Main Stage

Friday 27 January, 8:30pm

Comedy Republic's signature lineup show!

Main Stage has quickly become our biggest show, selling out on the regular with huge all-star lineups and lively fun-loving crowds. Bang on 8:30pm every Friday and Saturday, you can be sure to catch six of the best comedians Melbourne and the wider world have to offer.

Location Comedy Republic Theatre

Mid-Flight Brawl Pod Live

Saturday 28 January, 5:00pm

Any tiprat can fly now.

Involving grubs from every walk of life, and generally resulting from a cocktail of alcohol, prescription drugs, being in close proximity to people who are beneath you, and the modern attitude of never, under any circumstances, blaming yourself for the consequences of your actions, Mid-Flight Brawl catalogues these incidents, the number of which currently sits at infinity.

Nick Cody and Luke Heggie pouring over the sordid details of sky fights, while using modern technology to help you to be a part of history.

No dorks please.

Location Comedy Republic Theatre

Main Stage

Saturday 28 January, 7:00pm

Comedy Republic's signature lineup show!

Main Stage has quickly become our biggest show, selling out on the regular with huge all-star lineups and lively fun-loving crowds. Bang on 8:30pm every Friday and Saturday, you can be sure to catch six of the best comedians Melbourne and the wider world have to offer.

Location Comedy Republic Theatre

Main Stage: Extra Queer Supershow

Saturday 28 January, 9:00pm

Celebrate queer comedy excellence and howl with laughter as Comedy Republic presents an all-queer edition of its signature sellout lineup show.

Join a heap of our favourite LGBTIA+ comedians and experience why Main Stage has quickly become one of Melbourne’s biggest weekly shows. Gather your pals, revel with the lively fun-loving crowd, and relish in total queer comedy joy!

Featuring Rhys Nicholson, Hot Department, Bronwyn Kuss, Robyn Reynolds & Han Arbuthnott

Location Comedy Republic Theatre

Teaching Your Dog To Read

Monday 30 January, 7:00pm

Can comedians improvise or is it like trying to teach your dog to read?

Join Ben Russell (ABC, Netflix, The Grub Podcast) and his friends for a monthly show featuring your favourite comedians, improvisers and audience inspired stories.

Past guests include Aaron Chen, Sam Campbell, Emma Holland, Guy Montgomery, Greg Larsen, Lena Moon & many more

Line up to be announced soon.

Location Comedy Republic Theatre

Good Company

Thursday 2 February, 8:30pm

Stop by Melbourne’s best new Thursday night hang – Good Company at Comedy Republic.

We’re making it a no-brainer with cheap tickets, cheap drinks, and even hot cheesy toasties all night long. Join in the shenanigans with the lively in-crowd – it’s practically your new local already!

Good Company? Good call!!

Location Comedy Republic Theatre

Main Stage

Friday 3 February, 8:30pm

Comedy Republic's signature lineup show!

Main Stage has quickly become our biggest show, selling out on the regular with huge all-star lineups and lively fun-loving crowds. Bang on 8:30pm every Friday and Saturday, you can be sure to catch six of the best comedians Melbourne and the wider world have to offer.

Location Comedy Republic Theatre

Stranger Than Fiction: Summer Lovin'

Saturday 4 February, 5:00pm

Hosted by Cal Wilson with Rhys Nicholson & more

A night of wild ideas, vivid truths, real-life experiences and outright lies. Join Melbourne’s most exciting, funny and refreshing voices from the worlds of comedy, literature and the media for an intimate evening storytelling.

This month, be captivated as our storytellers share their sun-bleached tales of Summer Lovin’. Think icecreams by the beach, caravan park hot nights, and romances blossoming under balmy sunsets.

Past guests include Cal Wilson, Lawrence Leung, Geraldine Hickey, Claire Hooper, Nelly Thomas, David Quirk, Osman Faruqi, Kirsty Webeck, Zachary Ruane & more.

Location Comedy Republic Theatre

Main Stage

Saturday 4 February, 8:30pm

Comedy Republic's signature lineup show!

Main Stage has quickly become our biggest show, selling out on the regular with huge all-star lineups and lively fun-loving crowds. Bang on 8:30pm every Friday and Saturday, you can be sure to catch six of the best comedians Melbourne and the wider world have to offer.

Location Comedy Republic Theatre

Granny Bingo

Monday 6 February, 7:30pm

Monthly drag bingo with your favourite nans.

Edith Vale, Maureen McGillicuddy and Caroline Springs have been hosting their sold out Granny Bingo night for 5 years now. The COVID-19 crisis almost took them out, but never fear; Caroline doesn't think it's real, so we're back in the bar!

Live at Comedy Republic, Edie, Mauz and Caz are bringing their hilarious evening of bingo (yes, we will actually be playing bingo!) back to the stage.

xx Nanna kisses

Location Comedy Republic Bar

Comedyish New Bits

Wednesday 8 February, 8:30pm

Always some of our most popular shows, Comedyish returns with three huge nights of New Bits.

We’re peeling back the curtain and shining the light on Melbourne’s best comedians as they test out their freshest material. Be the very first to hear jokes that might end up in award-winning shows, Gala appearances, or maybe even straight in the bin.

Expect new bits, scribbled notes, nerves, and a whole lot of laughs. Tickets just ten bucks.

Location Comedy Republic Bar

Good Company

Thursday 9 February, 8:30pm

Stop by Melbourne’s best new Thursday night hang – Good Company at Comedy Republic.

We’re making it a no-brainer with cheap tickets, cheap drinks, and even hot cheesy toasties all night long. Join in the shenanigans with the lively in-crowd – it’s practically your new local already!

Good Company? Good call!!

Location Comedy Republic Theatre

Confessions: Five Year Anniversary Show!

Friday 10 February, 6:30pm

Confessions is turning five and what better way to celebrate than with some of the shows favourite guests and weirdest Reddit confessions.

Location Comedy Republic Theatre

Main Stage

Friday 10 February, 8:30pm

Comedy Republic's signature lineup show!

Main Stage has quickly become our biggest show, selling out on the regular with huge all-star lineups and lively fun-loving crowds. Bang on 8:30pm every Friday and Saturday, you can be sure to catch six of the best comedians Melbourne and the wider world have to offer.

Location Comedy Republic Theatre

POPGAYS Live

Saturday 11 February, 6:45pm

WINNER - Best Entertainment Podcast (Silver) - Australian Podcast Awards 2022

Amid Melbourne’s world-record lockdown, three Aussie comedians made the only logical decision of their short lives: ‘it’s time to make a gay podcast’. And thus, POPGAYS was born.

Each week, best mates and gossip-mongers Aurelia St. Clair, Charlie Lewin & Jordan Barr come together to spill the tea and shoot the piss — discussing what’s happening in pop culture, their personal lives, and Britney’s Instagram.

Fresh off their win at the Australian Podcast Awards, the POPGAYS are pumped for their very first live show - featuring extra special guests, and all the sumptuous celebrity goss you might've missed over the summer. It's gonna be so delish — come join the party! <3

Location Comedy Republic Theatre

Main Stage

Saturday 11 February, 8:30pm

Comedy Republic's signature lineup show!

Main Stage has quickly become our biggest show, selling out on the regular with huge all-star lineups and lively fun-loving crowds. Bang on 8:30pm every Friday and Saturday, you can be sure to catch six of the best comedians Melbourne and the wider world have to offer.

Location Comedy Republic Theatre

Plague of Idiots

Monday 13 February, 7:00pm

Drop your cynical pants at the door and gently wipe your serious face off your face, it’s time to tickle your inner-child!

Join a line up of Australia’s most joyfully ridiculous and downright bizarre performers for a night of simple, beautiful* idiocy.

*beauty subject to individual perspective

Join Garry Starr and his dimwitted chums as they entertain you with some ‘high art’ that will have you convulsing on the floor in fits of hysteria and/or questioning your life choices.

“Utter chaos – in the best way possible” The Age

“Garry Starr's inability to keep his clothes on is deliciously inappropriate” The Scotsman

“A genuinely unpredictable experience...surprising, brilliant and clever” Beyond The Joke

Location Comedy Republic Theatre

Good Company

Thursday 16 February, 8:30pm

Stop by Melbourne’s best new Thursday night hang – Good Company at Comedy Republic.

We’re making it a no-brainer with cheap tickets, cheap drinks, and even hot cheesy toasties all night long. Join in the shenanigans with the lively in-crowd – it’s practically your new local already!

Good Company? Good call!!

Location Comedy Republic Theatre

Main Stage

Friday 17 February, 8:30pm

Comedy Republic's signature lineup show!

Main Stage has quickly become our biggest show, selling out on the regular with huge all-star lineups and lively fun-loving crowds. Bang on 8:30pm every Friday and Saturday, you can be sure to catch six of the best comedians Melbourne and the wider world have to offer.

Location Comedy Republic Theatre

Main Stage

Saturday 18 February, 7:00pm

Comedy Republic's signature lineup show!

Main Stage has quickly become our biggest show, selling out on the regular with huge all-star lineups and lively fun-loving crowds. With 2 shows this Friday and Saturday, you can be sure to catch six of the best comedians Melbourne and the wider world have to offer.

Location Comedy Republic Theatre

Main Stage

Saturday 18 February, 9:00pm

Comedy Republic's signature lineup show!

Main Stage has quickly become our biggest show, selling out on the regular with huge all-star lineups and lively fun-loving crowds. With 2 shows this Friday and Saturday, you can be sure to catch six of the best comedians Melbourne and the wider world have to offer.

Location Comedy Republic Theatre

Crab Lab

Wednesday 22 February, 8:30pm

Melbournes most notorious bar show with host Tim Hewitt and surprise guests.

Crab Lab is famous for big acts trying their wildest material and curating the best new comedians in the country. For seven years Crab Lab has built a cult following for punters and comics alike. Come see what made it the worst kept secret in Australian comedy.

Crab Lab regulars over the years have included Anne Edmonds, Ronny Chieng, Daniel Sloss, Nick Cody, Celia Pacquola, Luke McGregor & Greg Larsen. Come to see your favourite acts and stay to find your new ones!

Cheap tix, Cheap booze, bulk laughs. What more do you want on a Wednesday?

Location Comedy Republic Bar

Good Company

Thursday 23 February, 8:30pm

Stop by Melbourne’s best new Thursday night hang – Good Company at Comedy Republic.

We’re making it a no-brainer with cheap tickets, cheap drinks, and even hot cheesy toasties all night long. Join in the shenanigans with the lively in-crowd – it’s practically your new local already!

Good Company? Good call!!

Location Comedy Republic Theatre

SupperClub Friday Presents: Comedy Republic

Friday 24 February, 6:00pm

Comedy Republic is hitting the road with a stacked lineup of their funniest favourites! Comedians Claire Hooper, Alex Ward, Dane Simpson and Luka Muller will all be taking to the gorgeous Palais-Hepburn stage for one night only.

Get ready for a huge night of laughter and relish in the Palais’ exemplary hospitality service. Enjoy a delicious meal before the show and a world-class cocktail to conclude a splendid night. With their signature weekly shows selling out regularly, make sure to book now to secure your tickets right away!

**TICKETS AVAILABLE HERE**

Tickets: $29 Door: $32 + BF

SupperClub Friday Presents: Comedy Republic is taking place at PALAIS HEPBURN, 111 Main Rd, Hepburn Springs VIC 3461

More information can be found by heading to Palais Hepburn's website palais-hepburn.com

Location Palais Hepburn

Main Stage

Friday 24 February, 8:30pm

Comedy Republic's signature lineup show!

Main Stage has quickly become our biggest show, selling out on the regular with huge all-star lineups and lively fun-loving crowds. Bang on 8:30pm every Friday and Saturday, you can be sure to catch six of the best comedians Melbourne and the wider world have to offer.

Location Comedy Republic Theatre

Main Stage

Saturday 25 February, 8:30pm

Comedy Republic's signature lineup show!

Main Stage has quickly become our biggest show, selling out on the regular with huge all-star lineups and lively fun-loving crowds. Bang on 8:30pm every Friday and Saturday, you can be sure to catch six of the best comedians Melbourne and the wider world have to offer.

Location Comedy Republic Theatre

Teaching Your Dog To Read

Monday 27 February, 7:00pm

Can comedians improvise or is it like trying to teach your dog to read?

Join Ben Russell (ABC, Netflix, The Grub Podcast) and his friends for a monthly show featuring your favourite comedians, improvisers and audience inspired stories.

Past guests include Aaron Chen, Sam Campbell, Emma Holland, Guy Montgomery, Greg Larsen, Lena Moon & many more

Line up to be announced soon.

Location Comedy Republic Theatre

Good Company

Thursday 2 March, 8:30pm

Stop by Melbourne’s best new Thursday night hang – Good Company at Comedy Republic.

We’re making it a no-brainer with cheap tickets, cheap drinks, and even hot cheesy toasties all night long. Join in the shenanigans with the lively in-crowd – it’s practically your new local already!

Good Company? Good call!!

Location Comedy Republic Theatre

Main Stage

Friday 3 March, 8:30pm

Comedy Republic's signature lineup show!

Main Stage has quickly become our biggest show, selling out on the regular with huge all-star lineups and lively fun-loving crowds. Bang on 8:30pm every Friday and Saturday, you can be sure to catch six of the best comedians Melbourne and the wider world have to offer.

Location Comedy Republic Theatre

Main Stage

Saturday 4 March, 8:30pm

Comedy Republic's signature lineup show!

Main Stage has quickly become our biggest show, selling out on the regular with huge all-star lineups and lively fun-loving crowds. Bang on 8:30pm every Friday and Saturday, you can be sure to catch six of the best comedians Melbourne and the wider world have to offer.

Location Comedy Republic Theatre

Granny Bingo

Monday 6 March, 7:30pm

Monthly drag bingo with your favourite nans.

Edith Vale, Maureen McGillicuddy and Caroline Springs have been hosting their sold out Granny Bingo night for 5 years now. The COVID-19 crisis almost took them out, but never fear; Caroline doesn't think it's real, so we're back in the bar!

Live at Comedy Republic, Edie, Mauz and Caz are bringing their hilarious evening of bingo (yes, we will actually be playing bingo!) back to the stage.

xx Nanna kisses

Location Comedy Republic Bar

Plague of Idiots

Wednesday 8 March, 7:00pm

Drop your cynical pants at the door and gently wipe your serious face off your face, it’s time to tickle your inner-child!

Join a line up of Australia’s most joyfully ridiculous and downright bizarre performers for a night of simple, beautiful* idiocy.

*beauty subject to individual perspective

Join Garry Starr and his dimwitted chums as they entertain you with some ‘high art’ that will have you convulsing on the floor in fits of hysteria and/or questioning your life choices.

“Utter chaos – in the best way possible” The Age

“Garry Starr's inability to keep his clothes on is deliciously inappropriate” The Scotsman

“A genuinely unpredictable experience...surprising, brilliant and clever” Beyond The Joke

Location Comedy Republic Theatre

Good Company

Thursday 9 March, 8:30pm

Stop by Melbourne’s best new Thursday night hang – Good Company at Comedy Republic.

We’re making it a no-brainer with cheap tickets, cheap drinks, and even hot cheesy toasties all night long. Join in the shenanigans with the lively in-crowd – it’s practically your new local already!

Good Company? Good call!!

Location Comedy Republic Theatre

Main Stage

Friday 10 March, 8:30pm

Comedy Republic's signature lineup show!

Main Stage has quickly become our biggest show, selling out on the regular with huge all-star lineups and lively fun-loving crowds. Bang on 8:30pm every Friday and Saturday, you can be sure to catch six of the best comedians Melbourne and the wider world have to offer.

Location Comedy Republic Theatre

Nishant Suri: Live in Melbourne

Saturday 11 March, 6:30pm

Winner of Amazon Prime Video India’s comedy show Comicstaan, Nishant’s popularity on YouTube and Instagram are testimony to the growing love and admiration for his brand of ‘existential’ comedy.

Four years, many tours, a pandemic, a quarter-life crisis and a heartbreak later, he continues to take his perspective on everything from society to the human condition itself across the world.

Is life anything but suffering? Is happiness a trap? And do we really need to save the planet for future generations to witness this vicious cycle?

Watch him go berserk with his speculative theories, anecdotes and observations. You may call it silly, bizarre or genius. Depends on how you’re looking at it, says Nishant. All he asks is for you to come see the world through his eyes and decide for yourselves. (Hindi/English content)

Location Comedy Republic Theatre

Main Stage

Saturday 11 March, 8:30pm

Comedy Republic's signature lineup show!

Main Stage has quickly become our biggest show, selling out on the regular with huge all-star lineups and lively fun-loving crowds. Bang on 8:30pm every Friday and Saturday, you can be sure to catch six of the best comedians Melbourne and the wider world have to offer.

Location Comedy Republic Theatre

Good Company

Thursday 16 March, 8:30pm

Stop by Melbourne’s best new Thursday night hang – Good Company at Comedy Republic.

We’re making it a no-brainer with cheap tickets, cheap drinks, and even hot cheesy toasties all night long. Join in the shenanigans with the lively in-crowd – it’s practically your new local already!

Good Company? Good call!!

Location Comedy Republic Theatre

Main Stage

Friday 17 March, 8:30pm

Comedy Republic's signature lineup show!

Main Stage has quickly become our biggest show, selling out on the regular with huge all-star lineups and lively fun-loving crowds. Bang on 8:30pm every Friday and Saturday, you can be sure to catch six of the best comedians Melbourne and the wider world have to offer.

Location Comedy Republic Theatre

Main Stage

Saturday 18 March, 8:30pm

Comedy Republic's signature lineup show!

Main Stage has quickly become our biggest show, selling out on the regular with huge all-star lineups and lively fun-loving crowds. Bang on 8:30pm every Friday and Saturday, you can be sure to catch six of the best comedians Melbourne and the wider world have to offer.

Location Comedy Republic Theatre

Crab Lab

Wednesday 22 March, 8:30pm

Melbournes most notorious bar show with host Tim Hewitt and surprise guests.

Crab Lab is famous for big acts trying their wildest material and curating the best new comedians in the country. For seven years Crab Lab has built a cult following for punters and comics alike. Come see what made it the worst kept secret in Australian comedy.

Crab Lab regulars over the years have included Anne Edmonds, Ronny Chieng, Daniel Sloss, Nick Cody, Celia Pacquola, Luke McGregor & Greg Larsen. Come to see your favourite acts and stay to find your new ones!

Cheap tix, Cheap booze, bulk laughs. What more do you want on a Wednesday?

Location Comedy Republic Bar

Good Company

Thursday 23 March, 8:30pm

Stop by Melbourne’s best new Thursday night hang – Good Company at Comedy Republic.

We’re making it a no-brainer with cheap tickets, cheap drinks, and even hot cheesy toasties all night long. Join in the shenanigans with the lively in-crowd – it’s practically your new local already!

Good Company? Good call!!

Location Comedy Republic Theatre

Main Stage

Friday 24 March, 8:30pm

Comedy Republic's signature lineup show!

Main Stage has quickly become our biggest show, selling out on the regular with huge all-star lineups and lively fun-loving crowds. Bang on 8:30pm every Friday and Saturday, you can be sure to catch six of the best comedians Melbourne and the wider world have to offer.

Location Comedy Republic Theatre

Main Stage

Saturday 25 March, 8:30pm

Comedy Republic's signature lineup show!

Main Stage has quickly become our biggest show, selling out on the regular with huge all-star lineups and lively fun-loving crowds. Bang on 8:30pm every Friday and Saturday, you can be sure to catch six of the best comedians Melbourne and the wider world have to offer.

Location Comedy Republic Theatre

Dane Simpson: Always Was, Always Will Be... Funny

30 March - 9 April
6:00pm Tuesdays - Saturdays
5:00pm Sundays

Dane comes from a long line of funny buggers.

A wisecracking Dad, a cleverly cutting Mum, hilarious grandparents, and generations of jokers, pranksters and yarnspinners. Now Dane is here to put the 'rad' into 'traditional'. For 60,000 years of laughs.

Arguably Wagga Wagga's finest export, you may have spotted Dane on the Melbourne International Comedy Festival Gala, Have You Been Paying Attention?, Wil Anderson's Question Everything, The Hundred with Andy Lee, SBS's Celebrity Letters & Numbers, or in rom-com feature film The Merger.

“More presence in his pinky finger than most of us could ever dream of” Sunday Mail ★★★★1/2

“Side splitting down-to-earth humour” Glamadelaide ★★★★★

“Simpson is hilarious” The Advertiser ★★★★

Location Comedy Republic Theatre

Michelle Brasier: Legacy

30 March - 23 April
7:20pm Tuesdays - Saturdays
6:20pm Sundays

Michelle is on a plane, watching a documentary about pandas, trying to solve a mystery.

In 2020, at Lido cinema, Michelle was handed an envelope with her name on it containing $10.50 in mostly coins. But it wasn't for her. Legacy is the search for another Michelle Brasier and the exploration of all the other women one woman could have been if she'd made different choices.

Reaching out to strangers isn't always a good idea but Michelle has made lots of mistakes on the internet before. She might as well keep going. It's about sliding doors, the myth of Narcissus and building a legacy, whatever that is.

Can women really have it all? Is it a good idea to fly United Airlines? Will the $10.50 make it to it's rightful owner?

Location Comedy Republic Theatre

Alex Ward: Saving For A Jetpack

30 March - 23 April
8:35pm Tuesdays - Saturdays
7:35pm Sundays

No children, no house, no problems?! Actually, my dog was just diagnosed with depression so that is sort of a problem. Yes, my dog has depression. How does that happen? He doesn’t even know what global warming is!

This show will be funny. In fact, it has to be because I promised my depressed dog I’d do the funniest show I’ve ever done.

Anyway, you should come. We’re all going to have a great time. If you decide not to buy a ticket, then all I ask is that you make your desktop background a photo of me.

Having appeared on the Melbourne Comedy Festival Opening Gala 2022, Alex Ward is a writer for The Project and a fan favourite on Have You Been Paying Attention?;

“Ward’s trajectory is spiralling vertically.” The Age ★★★★

Location Comedy Republic Theatre

Garry Starr: Greece Lightning

30 March - 23 April
9:50pm Tuesdays - Saturdays
8:50pm Sundays

An overzealous idiot attempts to perform all of Greek Mythology in less than 60 minutes in order to save his Hellenic homeland from economic ruin.

Never before has Medusa been looser, Achilles more sillies or Uranus so heinous.

WINNER Pick of the Fringe - Adelaide Fringe 2022
WINNER Best Comedy - Manchester Fringe 2022
WINNER Best in Fest - Gothenburg Fringe 2022

Having single handedly saved the performing arts in 2018 with his multi-award-winning debut show Garry Starr Performs Everything, comic wunderkind Garry returns with another anarchic masterclass not to be mythed.

“This hour of madcap mayhem needs to shoot straight to the top of your must-see list” Scottish Daily Mail ★★★★★

“Garry Starr deserves a seat in the pantheon of physical comedians after this rambunctious high-energy romp through Mount Olympus.” Chortle ★★★★1/2

“Greece Lightning has absolutely nothing to say about Greek mythology and therein lies its brilliance”Beyond The Joke ★★★★★

“Expect to be breathless with laughter, perhaps questioning your own sanity while also blessing your good luck at choosing to catch this performance.” British Theatre Guide ★★★★★

Garry Starr is written and performed by Damien Warren-Smith.

Location Comedy Republic Theatre

Nikki Britton: Getting Out In Front Of It

11 - 23 April
6:00pm Tuesdays - Saturdays
5:00pm Sundays

As seen on Have You Been Paying Attention? and The Project. 

“Makes the gig feel like a party, but she has the material to back the phenomenal presence too.” Chortle, 2022

It’s been two years since Nikki Britton brought a brand-new hour to Melbourne, and she has a lot to confess… a lot. Like that hot mess you met in the club toilets circa 2011 who became your best friend, told you to dump your rancid ex, spilled her own white hot goss (and half a cruiser) and left forever in a plume of Issey Miyake – Nikki will leave you gasping, and thirsty for more.

Nominated for Most Outstanding Show at Melbourne Comedy Festival in 2021. This is high energy, relatable comedy from a performer at the top of her game.

Location Comedy Republic Theatre

Good Company

Thursday 27 April, 8:30pm

Stop by Melbourne’s best new Thursday night hang – Good Company at Comedy Republic.

We’re making it a no-brainer with cheap tickets, cheap drinks, and even hot cheesy toasties all night long. Join in the shenanigans with the lively in-crowd – it’s practically your new local already!

Good Company? Good call!!

Location Comedy Republic Theatre

Main Stage

Friday 28 April, 8:30pm

Comedy Republic's signature lineup show!

Main Stage has quickly become our biggest show, selling out on the regular with huge all-star lineups and lively fun-loving crowds. Bang on 8:30pm every Friday and Saturday, you can be sure to catch six of the best comedians Melbourne and the wider world have to offer.

Location Comedy Republic Theatre

Main Stage

Saturday 29 April, 8:30pm

Comedy Republic's signature lineup show!

Main Stage has quickly become our biggest show, selling out on the regular with huge all-star lineups and lively fun-loving crowds. Bang on 8:30pm every Friday and Saturday, you can be sure to catch six of the best comedians Melbourne and the wider world have to offer.

Location Comedy Republic Theatre

Good Company

Thursday 4 May, 8:30pm

Stop by Melbourne’s best Thursday night hang – Good Company at Comedy Republic.

We’re making it a no-brainer with cheap tickets, cheap drinks, and even hot cheesy toasties all night long. Join in the shenanigans with the lively in-crowd – it’s practically your new local already!

Good Company? Good call!!

Location Comedy Republic Theatre

Anita Wigl'it: Funny Gurl

Friday 5 May, 6:30pm

Get to know Anita Wigl'it, star of RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under in this kooky, hilarious and tell all one-woman show, Funny Gurl!

Over a fabulous hour, travel back in time to 1989 when a little boy with a big personality was born. Then follow him as he grows up into the glamorous Drag Queen that we all know and love (life stories told in hilarious anecdotes interspersed with dazzling shows!).

This comedy show will give you belly laughs, will make you cry and will definitely make you Wigl'it!!

Book now for this strictly limited season!!

VIP Meet & Greet:
Includes meeting Anita and getting a photo with her. Meet & Greet will happen 10mins after the show in the bar.

Location Comedy Republic Theatre

Main Stage

Friday 5 May, 8:30pm

Comedy Republic's signature lineup show!

Main Stage has quickly become our biggest show, selling out on the regular with huge all-star lineups and lively fun-loving crowds. Bang on 8:30pm every Friday and Saturday, you can be sure to catch six of the best comedians Melbourne and the wider world have to offer.

Location Comedy Republic Theatre

Main Stage

Saturday 6 May, 8:30pm

Comedy Republic's signature lineup show!

Main Stage has quickly become our biggest show, selling out on the regular with huge all-star lineups and lively fun-loving crowds. Bang on 8:30pm every Friday and Saturday, you can be sure to catch six of the best comedians Melbourne and the wider world have to offer.

Location Comedy Republic Theatre

Good Company

Thursday 11 May, 8:30pm

Stop by Melbourne’s best Thursday night hang – Good Company at Comedy Republic.

We’re making it a no-brainer with cheap tickets, cheap drinks, and even hot cheesy toasties all night long. Join in the shenanigans with the lively in-crowd – it’s practically your new local already!

Good Company? Good call!!

Location Comedy Republic Theatre

Main Stage

Friday 12 May, 8:30pm

Comedy Republic's signature lineup show!

Main Stage has quickly become our biggest show, selling out on the regular with huge all-star lineups and lively fun-loving crowds. Bang on 8:30pm every Friday and Saturday, you can be sure to catch six of the best comedians Melbourne and the wider world have to offer.

Location Comedy Republic Theatre

Main Stage

Saturday 13 May, 8:30pm

Comedy Republic's signature lineup show!

Main Stage has quickly become our biggest show, selling out on the regular with huge all-star lineups and lively fun-loving crowds. Bang on 8:30pm every Friday and Saturday, you can be sure to catch six of the best comedians Melbourne and the wider world have to offer.

Location Comedy Republic Theatre

Good Company

Thursday 18 May, 8:30pm

Stop by Melbourne’s best Thursday night hang – Good Company at Comedy Republic.

We’re making it a no-brainer with cheap tickets, cheap drinks, and even hot cheesy toasties all night long. Join in the shenanigans with the lively in-crowd – it’s practically your new local already!

Good Company? Good call!!

Location Comedy Republic Theatre

Main Stage

Friday 19 May, 8:30pm

Comedy Republic's signature lineup show!

Main Stage has quickly become our biggest show, selling out on the regular with huge all-star lineups and lively fun-loving crowds. Bang on 8:30pm every Friday and Saturday, you can be sure to catch six of the best comedians Melbourne and the wider world have to offer.

Location Comedy Republic Theatre

Main Stage

Saturday 20 May, 8:30pm

Comedy Republic's signature lineup show!

Main Stage has quickly become our biggest show, selling out on the regular with huge all-star lineups and lively fun-loving crowds. Bang on 8:30pm every Friday and Saturday, you can be sure to catch six of the best comedians Melbourne and the wider world have to offer.

Location Comedy Republic Theatre

Good Company

Thursday 25 May, 8:30pm

Stop by Melbourne’s best Thursday night hang – Good Company at Comedy Republic.

We’re making it a no-brainer with cheap tickets, cheap drinks, and even hot cheesy toasties all night long. Join in the shenanigans with the lively in-crowd – it’s practically your new local already!

Good Company? Good call!!

Location Comedy Republic Theatre

Main Stage

Friday 26 May, 8:30pm

Comedy Republic's signature lineup show!

Main Stage has quickly become our biggest show, selling out on the regular with huge all-star lineups and lively fun-loving crowds. Bang on 8:30pm every Friday and Saturday, you can be sure to catch six of the best comedians Melbourne and the wider world have to offer.

Location Comedy Republic Theatre

Main Stage

Saturday 27 May, 8:30pm

Comedy Republic's signature lineup show!

Main Stage has quickly become our biggest show, selling out on the regular with huge all-star lineups and lively fun-loving crowds. Bang on 8:30pm every Friday and Saturday, you can be sure to catch six of the best comedians Melbourne and the wider world have to offer.

Location Comedy Republic Theatre

Good Company

Thursday 1 June, 8:30pm

Stop by Melbourne’s best Thursday night hang – Good Company at Comedy Republic.

We’re making it a no-brainer with cheap tickets, cheap drinks, and even hot cheesy toasties all night long. Join in the shenanigans with the lively in-crowd – it’s practically your new local already!

Good Company? Good call!!

Location Comedy Republic Theatre

Main Stage

Friday 2 June, 8:30pm

Comedy Republic's signature lineup show!

Main Stage has quickly become our biggest show, selling out on the regular with huge all-star lineups and lively fun-loving crowds. Bang on 8:30pm every Friday and Saturday, you can be sure to catch six of the best comedians Melbourne and the wider world have to offer.

Location Comedy Republic Theatre

Main Stage

Saturday 3 June, 8:30pm

Comedy Republic's signature lineup show!

Main Stage has quickly become our biggest show, selling out on the regular with huge all-star lineups and lively fun-loving crowds. Bang on 8:30pm every Friday and Saturday, you can be sure to catch six of the best comedians Melbourne and the wider world have to offer.

Location Comedy Republic Theatre

Good Company

Thursday 8 June, 8:30pm

Stop by Melbourne’s best Thursday night hang – Good Company at Comedy Republic.

We’re making it a no-brainer with cheap tickets, cheap drinks, and even hot cheesy toasties all night long. Join in the shenanigans with the lively in-crowd – it’s practically your new local already!

Good Company? Good call!!

Location Comedy Republic Theatre

Main Stage

Friday 9 June, 8:30pm

Comedy Republic's signature lineup show!

Main Stage has quickly become our biggest show, selling out on the regular with huge all-star lineups and lively fun-loving crowds. Bang on 8:30pm every Friday and Saturday, you can be sure to catch six of the best comedians Melbourne and the wider world have to offer.

Location Comedy Republic Theatre

Main Stage

Saturday 10 June, 8:30pm

Comedy Republic's signature lineup show!

Main Stage has quickly become our biggest show, selling out on the regular with huge all-star lineups and lively fun-loving crowds. Bang on 8:30pm every Friday and Saturday, you can be sure to catch six of the best comedians Melbourne and the wider world have to offer.

Location Comedy Republic Theatre

Good Company

Thursday 15 June, 8:30pm

Stop by Melbourne’s best Thursday night hang – Good Company at Comedy Republic.

We’re making it a no-brainer with cheap tickets, cheap drinks, and even hot cheesy toasties all night long. Join in the shenanigans with the lively in-crowd – it’s practically your new local already!

Good Company? Good call!!

Location Comedy Republic Theatre

Main Stage

Friday 16 June, 8:30pm

Comedy Republic's signature lineup show!

Main Stage has quickly become our biggest show, selling out on the regular with huge all-star lineups and lively fun-loving crowds. Bang on 8:30pm every Friday and Saturday, you can be sure to catch six of the best comedians Melbourne and the wider world have to offer.

Location Comedy Republic Theatre

Main Stage

Saturday 17 June, 8:30pm

Comedy Republic's signature lineup show!

Main Stage has quickly become our biggest show, selling out on the regular with huge all-star lineups and lively fun-loving crowds. Bang on 8:30pm every Friday and Saturday, you can be sure to catch six of the best comedians Melbourne and the wider world have to offer.

Location Comedy Republic Theatre

Good Company

Thursday 22 June, 8:30pm

Stop by Melbourne’s best Thursday night hang – Good Company at Comedy Republic.

We’re making it a no-brainer with cheap tickets, cheap drinks, and even hot cheesy toasties all night long. Join in the shenanigans with the lively in-crowd – it’s practically your new local already!

Good Company? Good call!!

Location Comedy Republic Theatre

Main Stage

Friday 23 June, 8:30pm

Comedy Republic's signature lineup show!

Main Stage has quickly become our biggest show, selling out on the regular with huge all-star lineups and lively fun-loving crowds. Bang on 8:30pm every Friday and Saturday, you can be sure to catch six of the best comedians Melbourne and the wider world have to offer.

Location Comedy Republic Theatre

Main Stage

Saturday 24 June, 8:30pm

Comedy Republic's signature lineup show!

Main Stage has quickly become our biggest show, selling out on the regular with huge all-star lineups and lively fun-loving crowds. Bang on 8:30pm every Friday and Saturday, you can be sure to catch six of the best comedians Melbourne and the wider world have to offer.

Location Comedy Republic Theatre

Good Company

Thursday 29 June, 8:30pm

Stop by Melbourne’s best Thursday night hang – Good Company at Comedy Republic.

We’re making it a no-brainer with cheap tickets, cheap drinks, and even hot cheesy toasties all night long. Join in the shenanigans with the lively in-crowd – it’s practically your new local already!

Good Company? Good call!!

Location Comedy Republic Theatre

Main Stage

Friday 30 June, 8:30pm

Comedy Republic's signature lineup show!

Main Stage has quickly become our biggest show, selling out on the regular with huge all-star lineups and lively fun-loving crowds. Bang on 8:30pm every Friday and Saturday, you can be sure to catch six of the best comedians Melbourne and the wider world have to offer.

Location Comedy Republic Theatre

Main Stage

Saturday 1 July, 8:30pm

Comedy Republic's signature lineup show!

Main Stage has quickly become our biggest show, selling out on the regular with huge all-star lineups and lively fun-loving crowds. Bang on 8:30pm every Friday and Saturday, you can be sure to catch six of the best comedians Melbourne and the wider world have to offer.

Location Comedy Republic Theatre

