Select Dates

30 March - 23 April

9:50pm Tuesdays - Saturdays

8:50pm Sundays

An overzealous idiot attempts to perform all of Greek Mythology in less than 60 minutes in order to save his Hellenic homeland from economic ruin.

Never before has Medusa been looser, Achilles more sillies or Uranus so heinous.

WINNER Pick of the Fringe - Adelaide Fringe 2022

WINNER Best Comedy - Manchester Fringe 2022

WINNER Best in Fest - Gothenburg Fringe 2022

Having single handedly saved the performing arts in 2018 with his multi-award-winning debut show Garry Starr Performs Everything, comic wunderkind Garry returns with another anarchic masterclass not to be mythed.

“This hour of madcap mayhem needs to shoot straight to the top of your must-see list” Scottish Daily Mail ★★★★★



“Garry Starr deserves a seat in the pantheon of physical comedians after this rambunctious high-energy romp through Mount Olympus.” Chortle ★★★★1/2

“Greece Lightning has absolutely nothing to say about Greek mythology and therein lies its brilliance”Beyond The Joke ★★★★★



“Expect to be breathless with laughter, perhaps questioning your own sanity while also blessing your good luck at choosing to catch this performance.” British Theatre Guide ★★★★★

Garry Starr is written and performed by Damien Warren-Smith.

